Google's Top 10 Most Searched Actors 2024 list is here.

The list is here and it's no surprise that we have three Indian names on it. While you might think Google’s list would feature a more popular name, actors Hina Khan and Nimrat Kaur feature on the global list and Pawan Kalyan sweeps the list with second position. Topping the list for 2024 is American actor and comedian Katt Williams who many believe predicted the downfall of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs as the latter faces several rape and sexual assault and abuse charges along with racketeering and running a prostitution ring.

Coming back to Google Trends 2024, Telugu actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan was in second position on the Global Ranking. Pawan was the Most Searched Indian celebrity according to Google. The actor has had a memorable year owing to his political journey. This year, he was named as the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh. This led to him becoming the most-searched Indian celebrity worldwide and the second-most-searched global star worldwide.

Topping the list is Katt Williams.

Other Indians on the list include Hina Khan and Nimrat Kaur. Hina is the most searched Indian actress on the list, standing at fifth spot. The actress made headlines this year after she revealed she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. She shared the heartbreaking news earlier this year.

“I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger (sic)," she wrote in a post.

Nimrat Kaur is at number eight. Nimrat was in the news for her alleged affair with Abhishek Bachchan. There were several unverified Reddit threads and social media posts where netizens claimed that Abhishek Bachchan had an affair with his co-star in one film, Nimrat Kaur. This resulted in discord between Abhishek and his wife Aishwarya Rai. There were rumours of Abhishek and Aishwarya living separate lives and were on their way to divorce. The rumours were dispelled recently when the couple paid attendance to an event together and were snapped.

Others on the list include Adam Brody, Ella Purnell, Kieran Culkin and Terrence Howard.

Check out the list of the most searched people on Google in 2024 (Worldwide):

Katt Williams

Pawan Kalyan

Adam Brody

Ella Purnell

Hina Khan

Kieran Culkin

Terrence Howard

Nimrat Kaur

Sutton Foster

Briggitte Bozzo