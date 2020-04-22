Indian musicians like Kavita Krishnamurti, L Surbramaniam release anthem on Golden Jubilee of Earth Day

To mark the Golden Jubilee of Earth Day on April 22 today, Indian musicians like L Subramaniam, Abhay K and Kavita Krishnamurthy have come together with an Earth Anthem.

The anthem is inspired by the age-old concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' which means that the entire world is a single family -- something that the musicians believe is reflected to us even more so in today’s time.

The music and video of the anthem is produced by Subramaniam while the lyrics have been penned by poet-diplomat Abhay K and is sung by Kavita Krishnamurti, Subramaniam, and Bindu Subramaniam.

Speaking on the idea, Abhay K said, “All life is interdependent and until we understand this basic fact clearly and wholeheartedly, we will not be able to fight climate change, biodiversity loss or Novel Corona Virus pandemic.”

In a statement, L Subramaniam also emphasised the humans’ dependency on nature saying we are part of nature and not a master of it. He said that we have to co-exist with mountains, oceans, trees, and all living beings and so we cannot afford to harm the planet in any way.