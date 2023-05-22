Indian actor Sarath Babu dies after prolonged illness; Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi & others pay tribute

In an unfortunate turn of events, South cinema star Sarath Babu, who has acted in over 200 movies in various languages, has passed away. He was 71. Several celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR, and Nani have paid emotional tributes to the veteran actor.

Sarath Babu breathed his last on Monday due to multiple-organ failure. The actor was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad last month after his health deteriorated.

"He ​was brought to AIG Hospitals on 20th April 2023 in critical condition with multiorgan failure because of multiple Myeloma. As an immunocompromised patient, he was under the care of a multidisciplinary team and was supported with a mechanical ventilator for his lungs, and dialysis support for his kidney among other therapies. He succumbed to his illness in spite of the best resuscitative measures. Our sincere condolences are with his family and fans," AIG Hospitals said in a statement.

To express grief over the actor's untimely death, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, "Shri Sarath Babu Ji was versatile and creative. He will be remembered for several popular works in several languages during his long film career. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Meanwhile, Jr NTR took to Twitter and wrote, "Sad to hear about the passing of veteran actor Sarath Babu garu. His contributions to Indian cinema will be remembered forever. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

Khushbu Sundar tweeted, "We have lost not only a wonderful actor but an amazing human too. Everyone will have only pleasant memories about him. His smile, his words of comfort, his strong shoulders to support, all will be missed. I would always call him 'my big bro'. Hope you are finally at peace and not in pain anymore. Rest well brother. You will be missed. A lot."

Mentioning that the veteran actor had a gentle heart and a smiling soul, Telugu superstar Ravi Teja wrote on Twitter, "You will be missed & remembered forever #SarathBabu garu My deepest condolences to his family! Om Shanti"

Paying tribute to Sarath Babu, renowned actor and politician Prakash Raj wrote on Twitter, "Wonderful to have met this ever smiling soul.. will cherish his warmth and encouragement throughout my career.. thank you dearest #SarathBabu for everything. RIP"

Soon after the news of the veteran actor's demise broke, Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to pay tribute to the thespian. "A great actor and a great friend, Sarath Babu has passed away. The days of acting with him are a shadow in my mind. Introduced by my Gurunath in Tamil. He excelled in many timeless roles. Cinema has lost a good actor. My tribute to him," he wrote.

Chiranjeevi's tweet for the veteran actor read, "The news of Sarath Babu's death was shocking. He has earned a place in the hearts of the audience with his performance that exudes beauty and sophistication. I have a deep connection with Shri Sarath Babu. He has been my co-star in many films. To his family members and fans, my deepest condolences."

The actor made his debut in 1973 with the Telugu movie Rama Rajyam and he subsequently worked with K Balachander in Pattina Pravesam. He shared screen space with Rajinikanth in films like Annamalai and Muthu. His captivating performances got him several awards and honours throughout the span of his career.

