Splitsvilla 9 fame Aditya Singh Rajput found dead, drug overdose suspected as reason

In a shocking turn of events, actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in the washroom of his house in Mumbai today (May 22). Rajput was discovered in an unconscious state at his apartment and was quickly taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The cause of his death has not been revealed yet, but sources suggest that the actor may have died due to a drug overdose.

Aditya, who was one of the Splitsvilla 9 contestants, also worked as a model and casting coordinator. He was found dead in the bathroom of his 11th-floor flat in Andheri, Mumbai. Looking at his Instagram stories, it seems like the actor had a party last night. The last Instagram story that he shared 17 hours ago was a photo of him with friends. While another photo showed a beautiful night view of the city.

One of Aditya's friends told Indian Express that he may have died after falling down in the bathroom.

His friend shared, ''Aditya was found unconscious in his bathroom by another friend, who took him to the nearby hospital along with the watchman. He probably died after hitting his head on the floor or maybe had a heart attack. The police have already started their investigation and we are all waiting for the post-mortem reports. Let’s all wait till we jump to a conclusion.''

More about his work

Aditya was a known face among celebrities in Mumbai and has worked in shows like Splitsvilla 9, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4 etc.



Other shows that he was part of are - Rajputana, Code Red, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui among others. He has also played a small role in Sanjay Dutt's movie Munna Bhai MBBS. Other films that he was also part of are - Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara.

Soon after his death was confirmed, tributes started pouring in

One Instagram user commented, ''Seriously, life is unpredictable. We were supposed to meet soon & discuss a new project.

I am sure, you must be in a better place in another world. Om Shanti .''