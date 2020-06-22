In pics: Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj's pre-wedding celebrations begin

'Bahubali' actor Rana Daggubati is all set to tie the knot with his fiance Miheeka Bajaj. On Sunday, Miheeka shared a post on her Instagram, which gave us a hint that pre-wedding festivities have already begun.

In the photo, bride to be Miheeka looks stunning dressed in ethnic wear and traditional jewellery. Miheeka shared the picture of her outfit and wrote, ''The celebrations continue! Thank you for making my day so much more special!''

Coronavirus is still not gone, so by taking precaution, Miheeka also wore a bridal mask matching her outfit. Bajaj was wearing a Jayanti Reddy's mint-green lehenga outfit and accessorised her shinning dress with elegant rubies and pink tourmalines crafted necklace.

As per the reports, Rana’s father Suresh Babu has already confirmed the two will tie the knot on August 8.



The wedding will take place in the presence of both their families and close friends, and will follow the guidelines set by the government to control the spread of the virus.

Previously, Rana had surprised his fans on Instagram by sharing the good news of his engagement.