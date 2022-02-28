In pics: Lady Gaga to Selena Gomez: Glamour returns to SAG Awards 2022 red carpet

After a while, red carpet fashion is back!



The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards 2022 edition kicked off at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.



After silent Golden Globes, SAG awards returned with the full in-person event with the many A-listers stepping out on the red carpet in their best fashion looks.



As a precaution, the guests had shown proof of their Covid-19 vaccination in order to attend the event. Attendees were also asked to show a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the event, as well as a negative antigen rapid test on the day of the event.



With no masks at the red carpet parade, celebrities like Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Cynthia Erivo walked with all glitz and glamour.



Here are all the best looks you need to see from the starry night.

Lady Gaga:

Gaga, who nabbed a nomination for her outstanding performance in 'House of Gucci', was looking elegant as always on the red carpet. For the night the singer was wearing a sculptural white column gown, featuring a rose gold bustier. She accessorised her look with a diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co. jewels.

HoYeon Jung:

'Squid Game' star stunned in a black crystal-embellished gown featuring a high centre slit by Louis Vuitton along with a matching hair ribbon inspired by a traditional Korean daenggi.

Salma Hayek:

'Eternals' star walked the red carpet in a salmon pink floor-sweeping sating dress with sheer polka dot evening gloves. She accessorized her with sparkling jewels.

Selena Gomez:

Selena Gomez looked gorgeous at this year's SAGs awards. Gomez enhanced her look with a beautiful black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown which she accessorized with stunning $1 million Bulgari choker.