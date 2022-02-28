2022 SAG Awards: Complete list of winners

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held on Sunday night in California and winners of 15 categories from film and TV were given the coveted trophies.



CODA created history for not just winning the best film ensemble but also for actor Troy Kotsur who became the first deaf artist to win an individual award at SAG. Kotsur won the supporting actor category.



Jessica Chastain and Will Smith took home awards in the leading acting category. While Chastain won for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye', Smith won for 'King Richards.



In TV categories, 'Squid Game' continued to break records as the show won three major awards including two in acting categories.



Here is the complete list of winners of 2022 SAG awards.



Film Awards



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Will Smith (King Richard)



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role : Troy Kotsur (CODA)



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: No Time to Die

TV Awards



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: Succession



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: Ted Lasso



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart (Hacks)



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Michael Keaton (Dopesick)



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series: Squid Game

