In pics: Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu tie the knot in a close-knit ceremony

Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with fiance, entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on Friday (October 30). The couple married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family and close friends. The wedding was held at a Mumbai hotel.



After the pre-wedding festivities photos, Kajal and Gautam's pictures from the wedding have been going viral on social media platforms.

Inside photos of Kajal Aggarwal's wedding festivities



In the pictures, the couple can be seen performing Hindu wedding rituals. The actress wore a red embellished lehenga, with a matching pink dupatta and heavy gold jewellery. Gautam looked stunning in a white sherwani, styled with a pale pink dupatta.



Check out the pictures from the wedding here:

Few hours before the wedding, the actress shared a monochrome picture of herself, while she was getting ready for the ceremony. “Calm before the storm,” she’d captioned the post.