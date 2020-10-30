Inside photos of Kajal Aggarwal's wedding festivities

Kajal Aggarwal- Gautam Kitchlu wedding

Earlier this month, the popular actress had announced her wedding date on Instagram. The actress had mentioned that owing to the pandemic, the celebrations would be subdued.

"It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support (sic)," the statement read.

(Photograph:Instagram)