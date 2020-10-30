Inside photos of Kajal Aggarwal's wedding festivities
South cinema's popular actress Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with her fiance, entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30. Here are glimpses of the pre-wedding festivities that kick-started earlier this week.
On Thursday, actress Kajal Aggarwal's family hosted a Haldi ceremony at the family residence in Mumbai. The actress will be tying the knot with fiance Gautam Kitchlu on Friday in Mumbai in a small ceremony.
Kajal glowed in a yellow ensemble at her Haldi ceremony and wore floral accessories. The actress shared this image on her Instagram handle.
Kajal is best known for her roles in 'Magadheera', 'Kavacham', 'Arya 2', and 'Paris Paris'. In Bollywood, she has been part of films like 'Singham' and 'Special 26'. Gautam is an entrepreneur.
On Wednesday, Kajal posted a picture from her Mehendi ceremony where she could be seen flaunting her hands covered with henna design. She looked beautiful in a simple green salwar kameez
Earlier this month, the popular actress had announced her wedding date on Instagram. The actress had mentioned that owing to the pandemic, the celebrations would be subdued.
"It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support (sic)," the statement read.