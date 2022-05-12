In pics: Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul confirms living together, share loved up posts

Adele is so in love! The 'Hello' singer shared teased fans with some sweet moments with her love Rich Paul.



Taking to the Instagram account, the 34-year-old singer shared a series of loved up snaps and confirmed that she and her love had bought a new swanky mansion, which was owned by Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone. In one picture together, they both are posing in front of their bungalow as Paul is showing the keys - hinting they have shifted to their new home and are now living together.

As per the reports, the big mansion is the fourth property that Adele owns in the Beverly Hills neighbourhood.



Meanwhile, other photos show some adorable moments of the couple from the time they began dating. The pictures show a small date at Mc Donalds, a basketball match, to stealing a quick kiss at the back stage - among others.



The photos take us on a short tour of the sweet moments they have lived together. The singer simply captioned the photos as ''Time flies''.

Among all, the last snaps show Adele holding a fortune cookie message that reads, "You have found a good company — enjoy."



The couple, who has mostly kept their relationship away from the media glare, have been dating for over a year now. They were first spotted sitting together at the 2021 NBA Finals last summer.

Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki with whom she shares 9-year-old son Angelo Adkins.