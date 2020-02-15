Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama 'Love Aaj Kal' mints ₹12.40 crores on opening day

Kartik Aaryan's latest romantic-drama 'Love Aaj Kal' has proved to be one of his best openers with an earning of Rs 12.40 crores on its opening day.



Film critic and analyst movie business analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter. He said the movie's earnings got a boost due to Valentine`s Day."#LoveAajKal packs a solid total on Day 1... Got a boost due to #ValentinesDay2020... Metros excellent, contribute to the big total... Tier-2 cities and mass belt ordinary/low... Will it collect in double digits on Day 2 and 3, is the big question... Fri Rs 12.40 cr. #India biz," Adarsh tweeted.

He also shared first-day collections of Kartik's movies since 2011 with `Pati Patni Aur Woh` coming at a close second with Rs 9.10 crores.

Kartik expressed love to the fans on Twitter, "Aapke Ladke ki ab tak ki Biggest Opener Thank you for all the love #LoveAajKal." 'Love Aaj Kal' is the remake of the 2009 movie by the same name.



The original movie featured Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles and explored two love stories set in different time periods. The movie features Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.



Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the flick also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in significant roles. The movie hit the theatres on February 14.