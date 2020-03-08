Illinois Supreme court rejects Jussie Smollett's attempt to throw out charges

The Illinois Supreme Court on Friday refused to throw out charges and to remove special prosecutor against former 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett.

Smollett's lawyers argued in an emergency petition that Cook County Circuit Judge Michael Toomin overstepped his authority and misinterpreted the law when he ordered the appointment of a special prosecutor.

The court on Friday rejected the arguments without explaining the decision.

Smollett, 37, was initially accused by the prosecutors of falsely reporting to police that the alleged phoney attack was real.