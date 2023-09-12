Illinois appeals court to hear arguments on Jussie Smollett request to toss convictions

The legal saga surrounding former Empire actor Jussie Smollett is set to take a pivotal turn on Tuesday as an Illinois appeals court is preparing to hear oral arguments regarding his convictions. Smollett was found guilty of orchestrating a racist and homophobic attack on himself in 2019 and subsequently lying to Chicago police about it.

If the appeal before the Chicago-based First District Appellate Court fails, Smollett will be required to serve the remainder of his 150-day jail sentence, which was handed down during his sentencing in 2022. Notably, Smollett spent just six days in jail before being released. The court's ruling is anticipated to be delivered several weeks after the oral arguments.

Among the myriad arguments presented in the extensive 76-page appeal filed by Smollett's legal team is the claim that his 2021 trial violated his Fifth Amendment protections against double jeopardy—essentially, being penalised twice for the same offence. The appeal argues that Smollett had already completed community service and forfeited a $10,000 bond as part of a 2019 agreement with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office to dismiss the initial charges.

Nenye Uche, one of Smollett's attorneys, had previously asserted that Smollett, a Black and gay individual, was unfairly targeted by a flawed justice system influenced by political considerations. Uche also criticised special prosecutor Dan Webb's decision to pursue new charges in 2020 and deemed the trial judge's sentencing of Smollett as excessive for a low-level felony.

In the appeal, Smollett's legal team contends that Chief Prosecutor Kim Foxx's office exercised appropriate discretion when dropping the initial charges four years ago. The document warns against setting a dangerous precedent by allowing Smollett's convictions to stand, stating that it would empower prosecutors to revisit cases based on dissatisfaction with their predecessors' exercise of discretion.

A 55-page response from the special prosecutor refutes Smollett's claims, asserting that the structure of the agreement with Foxx's office left room for the possibility of recharging Smollett without violating double jeopardy protections.

The high-profile case began in January 2019 when Smollett reported to Chicago police that he had fallen victim to a racist and homophobic attack by two masked assailants. However, the investigation soon shifted its focus to Smollett himself, leading to his arrest on charges of orchestrating the attack.

Authorities alleged that Smollett paid two individuals he knew from the TV show Empire to stage the assault. Prosecutors claimed that he instructed them to use racist and homophobic slurs during the attack and to mention "MAGA Country," a reference to the campaign slogan of then-President Donald Trump.

In 2021, a jury convicted Smollett on five felony counts of disorderly conduct, which pertained to lying to the police. He was acquitted on a sixth count.

During his 2022 sentencing, Cook County Judge James Linn sentenced Smollett to 30 months of felony probation, with a requirement to serve 150 days in Cook County Jail. The judge also ordered Smollett to pay $120,106 in restitution to the city of Chicago and a $25,000 fine. As he delivered the sentence, Judge Linn admonished Smollett as a narcissist and expressed astonishment at his actions given his multiracial family background and involvement in social justice work.

During the sentencing proceedings, Smollett vociferously declared his innocence and raised concerns about his safety while in custody, warning that any harm befalling him would not be self-inflicted.

