I wouldn't be on this stage without Tina Turner! Beyoncé pauses her concert to honour late singer

Beyonce paid a heartwarming tribute to her idol, Tina Turner, like no other! Queen Bey is on her Renaissance tour, and on Friday, while performing in Paris, the singer paused her performance midway to honour the legendary singer.



The legend breathed her last on Wednesday (May 24) in her home in Küsnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland, after a prolonged illness. The legendary singer was 83. Beyonce's Tribute to Her 'Idol' Tina has been one of the biggest idols of Beyonce's life, and to honour her, the artist paused her performance at the Stade de France and told the crowd, ''I just want to take a second and honour Tina Turner.''

"If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner. I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner, so I want you guys to just scream so she can feel your love. I feel so blessed that I was allowed to witness her brilliance."

The video from the Friday gig has gone viral on the social media account. Beyoncé pays tribute to Tina Turner during her concert in Paris:



“I wouldn't be on this stage without Tina Turner.”#Beyonce #RENAISSANCEWorldTour #RWT #RWT2023 #RWTPARIS #TinaTurner pic.twitter.com/CKNUTXyifr — 🐝🪩Beyhive🪩🐝 (@beyhivebcn) May 26, 2023 × Earlier this week, Beyonce paid tribute to the singer. In the message posted on her website, the songstress wrote, ''My beloved queen. I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration and all the ways you have paved the way.''

"You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit, which will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done." Beyoncé asks the crowd to salute Tina Turner #RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/NEqHyd3wwi — Gregory Ellwood - The Playlist 🎬 (@TheGregoryE) May 26, 2023 × As a homage to the late soul, the homepage of the website was also changed to a picture of Beyonce and Turner's iconic performance at the 2008 Grammys. The two legendary stars shared the stage together at Grammy Awards when they performed Turner’s track "Proud Mary" together. Two Tinas of Beyonce's Life Beyonce has always been influenced by the ''Proud Mary'' singer, since her childhood. During her interview, she said, ''Tina Turner is someone that I admire because she made her strength feminine and sexy.''

In 2005, as a tribute to Turner at the Kennedy Centre Awards, the signer said, "Every now and then, when I think of inspiration, I think of the two Tinas in my life — that’s my mother, Tina, and of course, the amazing Tina Turner." Blue Ivy's performance! Beyonce made Paris concert extra special as she surprised fans with the performance of Blue Ivy. The 11-year-old singer joined her mother on stage for the performance of My Power.

Twinning in the silver outfits, the mother and daughter gave an electrifying performance.

"Give it up for Blue," Bey told the crowd.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE