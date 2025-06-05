/Walton Goggins clears the air about feud with White Lotus co-star Aimee Lou Wood

White Lotus star Walton Goggins cleared the air about his alleged feud with co-star Aimee Lou Wood. Goggins played the role of Rick Hatchett, and Wood played the role of Chelsea in the third season of the HBO Max series.

Since the season finale, there has been a lot of speculation that the duo, who played a couple on the show, had a falling out. The rumour took centre stage when it was revealed that they had stopped following each other on Instagram. Now, in a joint interview with Variety, Goggins and Wood are putting the rumours to rest.

Goggins praises Wood in emotional statement

During the interview, Walter Goggins said, “There is no feud. I adore, I love this woman madly, and she is so important to me. This is Goldie Hawn. This is Meg Ryan. She can do anything, and she will. You watch what the next 20 years of her experience will be. I’ll be on an island, I think Greece. But she’s special. There is no feud. She is love, and I know that I am that to her. We care about each other very deeply.”

Wood dismisses social media obsession

Speaking about the Instagram rumours, Aimee Lou Wood said, “I think it’s such a comment on where we’re at culturally. Why is everyone obsessing over Instagram? That is irrelevant. We don’t give a shite about Instagram. Why not have conversations about the story and Rick, and Chelsea and enjoy it?”

"Just started to sit back and watch these people making something out of absolutely nothing," she added.

The third season of White Lotus was set in Bangkok and follows a group of affluent guests at the White Lotus resorts, whose seemingly ideal lives slowly start to unravel.

The series boasts of an ensemble cast that includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, and Patrick Schwarzenegger.