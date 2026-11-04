/US midterm elections: Jimmy Kimmel, Mandy Moore, and more celebrate Democratic wins

Following the announcement of the US midterm election results, Hollywood has been abuzz with reactions. Since Tuesday night, several actors, musicians and television personalities have taken to social media to share their thoughts. As Democrats secured major victories and gained control of both chambers of Congress, celebrities who had earlier urged Americans to vote also welcomed the outcome.

Among the most vocal reactions came from late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel, who dedicated his opening monologue to the election results.

Jimmy Kimmel takes a dig at Donald Trump

Reacting to the results, he said, "After all the talk about Nicki Minaj’s ass, Jon Husted’s ass…the only ass on Trump’s mind tonight is the one that just got handed to him.”

Kimmel further added, “What we do know for sure is that Democrats have officially taken the House. Thanks to President Trump. Blob Vila flipped another House! The blue wave made landfall, and now the Red Wedding begins.”

Other celebrities' reactions to Democratic wins

Several Hollywood personalities took to social media to share their excitement as the election results unfolded.

Reacting to the results in Texas, Singer and actor Mandy Moore wrote, “Texas, this keeps getting better and better…” She also praised politician and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, calling her “a hero” who “opened the door for tonight.”

Actor John Leguizamo shared an extended video expressing his happiness over the Democratic victories.

Veteran actor Henry Winkler, best known for playing Fonzie in Happy Days, shared his reaction on X. Responding to a post asking users how they were feeling about the election developments, Winkler wrote, “Dreams do come true.”

Actor Wendell Pierce also celebrated the outcome, highlighting the historic representation achieved by several candidates from marginalised communities.

Bruce Springsteen, Olivia Rodrigo, and more had urged Americans to vote

Before the election results came in, several celebrities had used their public platforms to encourage voter participation.

Bruce Springsteen said, “Our vote is our voice,” while urging election officials to ensure that every vote was counted.

Olivia Rodrigo also actively supported Democratic candidates. During her Unraveled Tour stop in Columbus, Ohio, she wore a T-shirt supporting gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton. On Election Day, the singer shared a montage encouraging people to cast their votes.