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US voters rejected ‘hatred, sexism & privileges of elites’ in midterm elections, says Spain PM Sanchez

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Nov 04, 2026, 16:25 IST | Updated: Nov 04, 2026, 16:25 IST
US voters rejected ‘hatred, sexism & privileges of elites’ in midterm elections, says Spain PM Sanchez

File photo of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Photograph: (AFP)

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Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez predicted that a similar shift would take place in Spain, referring to the November 29 election to be held in the country. 

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday (November 4) said that US citizens voted against policies promoting "hatred, sexism, climate change denial and against the privileges of the elites" in Tuesday's US elections. He further argued that the far-right political wave is losing momentum.


Sanchez's statement came in a post on the social media platform X, saying the election results reflected opposition to policies that "impoverish" people and favour privileged elites. "Yesterday, American society voted against policies that only impoverish. Against hatred. Against sexism. Against climate change denial and against the privileges of the elites," he wrote.


Comparing it to similar political developments in Brazil, Sanchez predicted that a similar shift would take place in Spain, referring to the November 29 election to be held in the country. "It happened in Brazil. It has just happened in the US. And it will happen soon in Spain," he said.

Also read: Blue wave: Democrats wrest full control of Congress, 'Mr Veto' Trump goes into lame-duck presidency

The far-right wave is crumbling

Sanchez also referenced opposition leaders Alberto Nunez Feijoo of the People’s Party and Vox’s Santiago Abascal, suggesting that the political momentum they had hoped to capitalise on was fading. He further noted that the far-right wave that Feijoo and Abascal are attempting to jump on is not growing further: it is crumbling.

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His comments followed a day after Americans cast their votes in the Nov. 3 midterm elections, covering congressional races and various other offices nationwide. US media projected that Democrats would hold 53 Senate seats against Republicans’ 42, with several races still being tallied. The party was also on track to claim at least 218 seats in the 435-member House — the number required for majority control.

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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