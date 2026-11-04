/US voters rejected ‘hatred, sexism & privileges of elites’ in midterm elections, says Spain PM Sanchez

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday (November 4) said that US citizens voted against policies promoting "hatred, sexism, climate change denial and against the privileges of the elites" in Tuesday's US elections. He further argued that the far-right political wave is losing momentum.



Sanchez's statement came in a post on the social media platform X, saying the election results reflected opposition to policies that "impoverish" people and favour privileged elites. "Yesterday, American society voted against policies that only impoverish. Against hatred. Against sexism. Against climate change denial and against the privileges of the elites," he wrote.



Comparing it to similar political developments in Brazil, Sanchez predicted that a similar shift would take place in Spain, referring to the November 29 election to be held in the country. "It happened in Brazil. It has just happened in the US. And it will happen soon in Spain," he said.

The far-right wave is crumbling

Sanchez also referenced opposition leaders Alberto Nunez Feijoo of the People’s Party and Vox’s Santiago Abascal, suggesting that the political momentum they had hoped to capitalise on was fading. He further noted that the far-right wave that Feijoo and Abascal are attempting to jump on is not growing further: it is crumbling.