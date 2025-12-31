/The Wire actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. dies at 71, tributes pour in

American actor Isiah Whitlock Jr is no more. The actor, who played a corrupt politician on hit HBO crime drama The Wire, died at age 71 on Tuesday (Dec 30) in New York after battling a short illness. The veteran actor was known for his roles in Veep and several movies helmed by Oscar-winning director Spike Lee films.

In a statement, the actor's manager said."It is with tremendous sadness that I share the passing of my dear friend and client Isiah Whitlock Jr. If you knew him -- you loved him. A brilliant actor and even better person," manager Brian Liebman wrote on social media.

Whitlock delighted audiences as slimy politician Clay Davis on action-packed drama "The Wire," based on former journalist David Simon's gritty tales from the seedy underbelly of drug-trafficking and criminal politicking in Baltimore, Maryland.

American actor Isiah Whitlock Jr dies: Tributes pour in

Writers on the show leaned into his character's catchphrase, a drawn-out pronunciation of the word "shit" that lasted several syllables -- "sheeeee-it."

On Tuesday, Simon posted an image of Whitlock, smiling with gentle eyes, in honor of the actor's passing.

With more than 125 acting credits to his name, Whitlock's career spanned decades and includes roles in many Spike Lee films, including "She Hate Me," "25th Hour," "Red Hook Summer," "Chi-Raq," "BlacKkKlansman" and “Da 5 Bloods.”

Lee took to social media to share a photo of himself holding hands with Whitlock, calling him "My Dear Beloved Brother."

Whitlock's other memorable turns include his role as the US Secretary of Defense on the satire TV comedy series "Veep," which parodies the workplace environment of politicians in Washington.

In one of his earliest film roles, Whitlock appeared in Martin Scorsese's "Goodfellas," as a doctor who provided mobster Henry Hill with valium.

His deep baritone voice was in animated movies and TV shows, including Pixar's "Lightyear" and "Cars 3."

Born in the midwestern state of Indiana as a middle child in a family of 10, Whitlock's father was a steel mill worker.