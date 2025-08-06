The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 5 on Prime Video: Check Release Time, Plot and More

The third and final season of Amazon Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty has been a massive success for the streaming platform. The third season made its debut on July 16 and is based on the best-selling books by Jenny Han, who also serves as the showrunner and focuses on the love triangle between Isabel "Belly" Conklin and brothers Conrad and Jeremiah.

What is The Summer I Turned Pretty about?

The show is a coming-of-age story that follows teenager Isabel "Belly" Conklin, played by Lola Tung, whose love life is forever changed after she meets brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher during her summer break, played by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno, respectively. The show navigates the ups and downs of adolescence and love.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5

The third season of the show is set after a four-year time jump from the events of Season 2 and is based on the final book of the series, We’ll Always Have Summer, with Belly having just wrapped up her junior year of college and now engaged to Jeremiah. So far in season 3, Conrad agreed to be his brother's Best Man and put his plans to move to California on hold. The only problem is that Conrad still has feelings for Belly. The upcoming fifth episode will be told from his perspective.

When and where to watch episode 5

Episode 5 of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will stream on Prime Video on August 6, with new episodes dropping every week at 8:00 p.m. EST or 5:00 p.m. PST. Indian audiences can catch the new episode at 12:30 p.m. IST. The episode is directed by Jenny Han and titled Last Dance.

The supporting cast of the show includes Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Sofia Bryant, Lily Donoghue, Zoé de Grand'Maison, Emma Ishta, Tanner Zagarino, Kristen Connolly, Isabella Briggs, David Iacono and Summer Madison.