/Teyana Taylor shoved by security, calls out the man for rude behaviour | Watch video

Actress Teyana Taylor had an incident at the Oscars yesterday. The star, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 98th Academy Awards, had a rather disturbing experience at the award night when a security guard at the event allegedly shoved her.

A video has gone viral across the internet showing the actress scolding a man in a crowd.

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One Battle After Another star Teyana Taylor gets shoved at the Oscars, calls out a security guard.

On Sunday (March 15), the entire Hollywood gathered at the Dolby Theatre to celebrate and honour the best work in cinema. However, Taylor, who attended the ceremony as a nominee, had a disturbing experience when she was allegedly shoved by a member of security.

In a video that is going viral, the actress can be seen scolding a man.

“You’re a man putting your hands on a female,” she says in the video. Then she tells someone next to her that “he literally shoved me” and “he damn near shoved” another woman.

“Everybody’s having a good time. But when you shove me, it’s a different story,” Taylor explains to the women next to her. “Do not touch me, do not shove me.”

After the tense confrontation, Taylor said told TMZ that she's good.

“Everybody was having a good time, security was just doing a lot,” she said. “There’s always that one, but I’m perfectly fine. I’m happy. I mean, there’s nothing to wonder. The first thing people do is definitely make assumptions. But at the end of the day I just don’t tolerate disrespect, especially when it’s unwarranted and unprovoked.”

The Academy's issue statement, says that the behaviour is not acceptable

On Monday, the Academy issued a statement, saying that the experience of every single guest is our responsibility and whatever happened with Teyana is unacceptable.

“We were extremely upset to learn about the experience endured by Teyana Taylor at the end of the Oscars ceremony last night. We have worked with Teyana over the last several months during awards season, and she has been nothing short of remarkable, supportive, kind, and all about community,” the Academy said in a statement.

The incident involved a security guard from an outside security firm, SIS, according to the Academy.

What exactly happened

Variety reported, citing a source who witnessed the altercation, that it took place after One Battle After Another won the Best Picture award. Instead of going upstairs, group photos were supposed to take place on the Oscars stage. Warner Bros. film bosses Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca were also present.

According to the source, Pam and Mike were having trouble getting onto the stage. Teyana came down to assist Pam, and when they were heading back up, a security guard forcibly stopped them and put his hand on Teyana.

The source explained that “the guy had watched her walk down and when they went to go back up, he forcibly was trying to stop them.” So it when the actress got angry.