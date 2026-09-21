/Resident Evil reboot dominates box office with record $60 million debut

Resident Evil, a horror movie based on a video game franchise, swept the North American box office with a $60 million opening weekend, industry estimates showed Sunday.

The Sony-distributed movie is directed by Zach Cregger and stars Austin Abrams, who plays a medical courier battling mutant creatures to deliver a package to a remote hospital.

Resident Evil displaced last week's top performer, Warner Bros' Practical Magic 2, a long-awaited sequel starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, into a distant second place.

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The story of the modern-day witches, who face a curse that sees any man they fall in love with doomed to an early death, took $12.2 million after last weekend knocking Sony's Spider-Man from its weeks-long perch at the top.

Spidey took another $6.5 million this weekend, bringing its total take in the United States and Canada to $944.5 million. It was followed by another of 2026's strongest performers, The Odyssey, which took $4.9 million.

For the second consecutive weekend, Coyote vs Acme took fifth place, with Will Forte and an animated Wile E. Coyote snaring another $4.5 million for Falling Forward Films.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"The Runner" ($3.2 million)

"Daniel and the Fiery Furnace" ($3.1 million)

"Transformers: The Movie" ($3.1 million)

"The Weight" ($2.3 million)