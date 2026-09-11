/Ransom Canyon season 3 cancelled? Here’s why the Netflix drama won’t return

Ransom Canyon may have brought its Texas romance, family rivalries and sweeping drama to viewers, but fans of the Netflix series don’t have to leave that world behind just yet. The show created a buzz with its mix of complicated relationships, generational conflicts and small-town secrets, making it an easy binge for viewers who enjoy romance with a generous dose of drama. However, a report has surfaced that Netflix has cancelled season three.

Why has Ransom Canyon cancelled season 3?

As per the Deadline report, Netflix has cancelled season 3 of Ransom Canyon. Although the streaming platform has not publicly given a detailed reason for ending Ransom Canyon after season 2.

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The same report states that the cancellation comes despite the show having a significant audience when the first season made its debut. Netflix reportedly said the show spent four weeks in its Global Top 10 TV list and reached the Top 10 in 77 countries. However, the reported figures couldn't revive the third season.

All about Ransom Canyon

The American romantic neo-Western series, Ransom Canyon, developed by April Blair, is based on the book of the same name by Jodi Thomas. It premiered on streaming platform Netflix in the US on April 17, 2025. In June 2025, the series was renewed for a second season, which premiered on July 23, 2026.

The show follows the lives, loves and conflicts of three ranching dynasties in Texas Hill Country. It centres on Staten Kirkland (played by Josh Duhamel), a stoic rancher grieving the tragic death of his son and Quinn O'Grady (Minka Kelly), a former pianist who runs a local dance hall.