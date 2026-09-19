/Nick Reiner claims he has been denied access to trust money for jail commissary

The latest update in the Rob Reiner murder case reveals that his son Nick Reiner, who was arrested after being accused of killing his parents, has not been able to access even a small amount of the money for basic necessities while in jail.

As per the legal filings submitted on September 17 in Los Angeles County Superior Court, the 33-year-old has allegedly been unable to withdraw money from a trust established by his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.

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Nick unable to withdraw money

His lawyers claim that the lack of access has affected his ability to purchase basic items from the jail commissary.

He has been held at Los Angeles' Twin Towers Correctional Facility since December 2025. Nick was indicted in July on two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances. He has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.



The trust was created by Rob and Michele in 1993, when Nick was an infant. It is reportedly worth around $1.6 million, with Nick named as its sole beneficiary.

In one of the latest filings, attorneys Anita P. Wu and Geoffrey A. Neri said, "In the meantime, Nick still has not been able to access even $5 from his trust to buy basic subsistence items from the jail commissary.”

In another filing responding to former trustee Paul R. Kanin, the attorneys had reportedly stated, "Since then, Nick has been unable to access money that is lawfully his own — to re-engage criminal defense counsel, or even for basic subsistence items from the jail commissary.”

What's the issue is accessing the trust

A major point in the dispute involves a provision known as the “Age-30 Distribution.” According to Nick's legal team, the trust required a portion of the money to be distributed to him when he turned 30 on September 14, 2023.

His lawyers claim that at least $558,000 became payable to him on that date, more than two years before the deaths of his parents.

“Nick turned 30 on September 14, 2023. By the Successor Trustee’s own calculation, at least $558,000 became due and payable to him that day. His parents were alive. No one had accused him of anything,” the filing alleges.

The attorneys are also challenging the use of California's Slayer Statute to prevent Reiner from receiving the money. The statute can prevent someone from financially benefiting from the unlawful killing of another person.

His legal team argues that the provision should not apply to money that had already become his before his parents died.

A hearing on the trust dispute is set for October 23 at the Los Angeles County Superior Court Stanley Mosk Courthouse.

Rob Reiner's death