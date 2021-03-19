Zack Snyder's Justice League full movie leaked online days after release

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has caught on everyone’s attention and while people are still figuring out how to watch the film with its many limitations of access, hackers have struck and leaked the film online.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been leaked online for free download.

DC Extended Universe’s recent release came out on March 18, 2021 on HBO Max for the US audience, it is available in India on BookMyShow, Google Play, Hungama Play, Tata Sky. 'Zack Snyder’s Justice League' review: Exhausting yet engaging fan service disguised as a saga

The film has been received well by audiences worldwide with fans thanking the director for bringing his vision alive after he quit the film mid-way as he suffered a personal loss.

For the 2021 release, Zack collaborated with his wife Deborah Snyder as the executive producer of the film. Justice League begins after the death of Earth's most powerful defender, Superman. It follows Batman as he gathers new heroes to take his place and defend the plant from alien threats like Darkseid.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League stars Ben Affleck (Batman), Henry Cavill (Superman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg).