Zac Efron shares photo with his Valentine on Valentine's Day, but it's not who you think

Hollywood heartthrob Zac Efron has broken many a female heart around the world after he made a new announcement. He on Tuesday revealed who his Valentine was this year. And no, it was not an actress or really a woman, but the actor's super-adorable three-year-old sister Olivia. The actor shared a photo with Olivia on his Instagram profile. In the photo he can be seen shirtless and sitting with Olivia, who is hugging a stuffed toy to her chest. He appears to be reading a children's storybook to her. "My valentine #happyvalentinesday," he captioned the post. In December last year, as well, Efron had shared a photo with Olivia to wish her a happy birthday.

Efron first gained fame with his role as Troy Bolton in the Disney Channel movie High School Musical in 2006, and went on to star in the two sequels, High School Musical 2 and High School Musical 3: Senior Year.

Efron has also appeared in a number of other films, including Hairspray, 17 Again, The Lucky One, The Greatest Showman, and Neighbors. He has received several award nominations for his work, including an MTV Movie Award and a People's Choice Award.

Apart from his acting career, Efron has also pursued music and has released several singles. He is also known for his philanthropic work, and has supported various charitable causes.

He will next be seen in the romantic comedy A Family Affair. The Richard LaGravenese directorial also stars Nicole Kidman, Joey King, Liza Koshy, and Kathy Bates. It will be released on November 17, 2023.

