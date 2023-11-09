Zac Efron 'hugely honoured' to potentially play Matthew Perry in biopic

In a touching tribute to the recently deceased actor Matthew Perry, Zac Efron expressed his deep honour at the prospect of portraying the Friends star once again in a biopic about his life. Perry, who had previously described Efron as the 'dream younger version' of himself, had expressed a desire to see the High School Musical legend reprise the role they once shared in 17 Again.

The revelation surfaced during the premiere of Efron's latest film, Iron Claw, in Dallas, Texas. Perry's unexpected passing on October 28 has reignited discussions about a potential biopic on his remarkable life. Efron, visibly moved by the loss of his former co-star, shared his devastation at the news. "I'm still devastated by the fact that he is gone," Efron revealed when asked about coping with Perry's death. The actor acknowledged Perry's significant influence on his career, describing him as a mentor and expressing gratitude for the opportunity to work together on 17 Again.

Perry's close friend, Athenna Crosby, disclosed that the late actor had a strong desire to see his life story on the big screen, with Efron reprising the role. According to Crosby, Perry was impressed by Efron's previous portrayal and believed he had done an excellent job.

"I'm honoured to hear he was thinking of me to play him. We'll see. I'd be honoured to do it," Efron remarked, highlighting the impact Perry had on his comedic timing and the valuable lessons he learned during their collaboration.