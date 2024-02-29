You can stream Oscar-nominated film Anatomy of a Fall here

One of the most highly rated films this year with five Oscar nods, Anatomy of a Fall, will soon be available to stream online. The film will be available on Hulu streaming platform.

Anatomy of a Fall is a complex film which explores the intricacies of a marriage. A courtroom drama, the film stars Sandra Huller of the fame The Zone of Interest, as a novelist who is put on trial following the mysterious death of her husband, and sees her son being called to the witness stand.

The French film was a huge hit in its country of origin. Although it wasn’t selected as the official entry for Oscars by France, the movie has been a critical and commercial hit. Post pandemic, since theatres have found trouble in finding a footing again, Anatomy of a Fall, has seen decent business being a foreign language film in the US.

The film is directed by Justine Triet. Speaking to Variety, Triet said that she was ready to take a different direction with Anatomy of a Fall. "I quickly decided that I wanted to make courtroom drama that wouldn’t be a comedy. I had the idea of focusing on a couple through the prism of a trial. I also realised that I had filmed many children without ever giving them a proper role. In ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ I wanted to capture an important moment in the life of a child at an age where he becomes more autonomous, and see the absolute trust he has in his mother transform slowly into a state of doubt,” she said.

Where to stream Anatomy of a Fall

Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall will become available to stream on Hulu starting March 22.

Where to buy/rent Anatomy of a Fall