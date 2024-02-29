Here's where you can stream Oscar-nominated film ‘Poor Things'

Oscar-nominated film Poor Things is ready to get on streaming platforms. The film which is fresh off 11 Oscar nominations, will start streaming on Hulu ahead of the awards.

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the movie has been in the news for its real absurdist comedy which stars Mark Ruffalo and Emma Stone in leading roles. Poor Things is based on the novel by Alasdair Gray. The story in the film takes place in Victorian London and stars Emma Stone as Bella Baxter, a young woman who dies by suicide and is resurrected by the eccentric scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe).

The film, in addition to Oscars nods, has already won Golden Globe awards for Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture and Best Actress for Stone.

At Oscars, Poor Things has earned Academy Award nominations for Best Picture, Best Directing (Lanthimos), Best Actress (Stone), Best Supporting Actor (Ruffalo), Best Writing for Adapted Screenplay (Tony McNamara), Best Cinematography (Robbie Ryan), Best Costume Design (Holly Waddington), Best Makeup and Hairstyling (Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston), Best Original Score (Jerskin Fendrix), Best Production Design and Best Film Editing.

Poor Things is now available to buy or rent digitally at Apple TV, Prime Video and other transactional video-on-demand platforms. It will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on March 12.

Where to Stream Poor Things

Distributed by Walt Disney Company’s Searchlight Pictures, Poor Things will be available to stream on Hulu starting March 7.

Where to Buy/Rent Poor Things

