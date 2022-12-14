'Wonder Woman 3': Patty Jenkins clears up DC rumour mill, here's what she said

To put an end to all the rumours surrounding her exit from the much-awaited project 'Wonder Woman 3', filmmaker Patty Jenkins has finally broken her silence and has shared a statement on Twitter. Last week, it was first reported that Jenkins' iteration of 'Wonder Woman 3' isn't moving forward. A day later, some publications claimed that she walked away from the project after a dispute over notes with Warner Bros.

Seeing the inaccuracies being reported online, the filmmaker came forward to state the facts. Addressing her separation from the sequel of the 2020 film 'Wonder Woman 1984', Jenkins said, "Sigh…I’m not one to take about private career matters, but I will not allow inaccuracies to continue. Here are the facts."

She added, "When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread. This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding that there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now."

The 51-year-old continued, "I do not want what has been a beautiful journey with WW to land on a negative note. I have loved and been so honoured to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films. She is an incredible character. Living in and around her values makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me."

Jenkins then praised "absolute legend and beacon of goodness and light" Lynda Carter, the original Wonder Woman who appeared briefly in 'Wonder Woman 1984', and Gal Gadot, whom she called "the greatest gift" she received in this whole journey.

Speaking about Gadot, Jenkins added, "There are no words I can use to convey how magical she is. She is the walking embodiment of Wonder Woman in real life and a better person than the world can imagine. Never once in the millions of moments I have spent with her did I see anything less. She is a gift to this world, and even more so, to me."

To conclude the statement, she thanked the fans who gave their love to the 'Wonder Woman' franchise.

DC Studios' boss James Gunn backed up Jenkins via a tweet. He wrote, "I can attest that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional."

