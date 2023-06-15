'Woke' Cartoon Network introduces trans characters, stirs controversy: 'They are coming for your kids'

The upcoming episode of Cartoon Network's show We Baby Bears is set to feature nonbinary characters who identify as they/them, as the network continues its efforts to promote inclusivity. Titled Polly's New Crew, the animated episode will showcase gender-neutral characters, including a box and a parrot. In the trailer for the kids' show, one character proudly declares, "I am the great Winnifred, she/her. Actor extraordinaire!" This introduction is followed by the introduction of a nonbinary character named Box by one of the bears, who states, "Our crew also has a new addition. They use they/them pronouns, and they make an exceptionally good quiche!" Polly the Pirate Captain then joins the scene, also expressing the use of "they/them" pronouns.

We Baby Bears and trans characters

Cartoon Network has informed parents in advance that the upcoming episodes of We Baby Bears, airing on Saturday, June 17, will feature two nonbinary characters and a discussion about pronoun usage. The show, which first aired in January 2022, serves as a prequel to the series We Bare Bears.

Addressing someone using their pronouns and name shows that you RESPECT them as their authentic self! 💖 We celebrate the journey of our trans and gender-non-conforming friends on this #TransgenderDayofVisibility!

⁣

🎨: steeeeevn⁣/IG

⁣#CartoonNetwork #TransDayOfVisibility pic.twitter.com/fMcEBQtrGr — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) March 30, 2023 ×

Cartoon Network celebrates "trans and gender-non-conforming" people

In a tweet on Transgender Day of Visibility, Cartoon Network emphasised the importance of using proper pronouns and names to show respect for individuals as their authentic selves. The network expressed support for the transgender and gender-nonconforming community, celebrating their journeys.