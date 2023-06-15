'Woke' Cartoon Network introduces trans characters, stirs controversy: 'They are coming for your kids'
Cartoon Network's We Baby Bears will air an upcoming episode featuring nonbinary characters who identify as they/them, as part of the network's efforts to promote inclusivity. While there has been some criticism on social media, others see no cause for outrage.
The upcoming episode of Cartoon Network's show We Baby Bears is set to feature nonbinary characters who identify as they/them, as the network continues its efforts to promote inclusivity. Titled Polly's New Crew, the animated episode will showcase gender-neutral characters, including a box and a parrot. In the trailer for the kids' show, one character proudly declares, "I am the great Winnifred, she/her. Actor extraordinaire!" This introduction is followed by the introduction of a nonbinary character named Box by one of the bears, who states, "Our crew also has a new addition. They use they/them pronouns, and they make an exceptionally good quiche!" Polly the Pirate Captain then joins the scene, also expressing the use of "they/them" pronouns.
We Baby Bears and trans characters
Cartoon Network has informed parents in advance that the upcoming episodes of We Baby Bears, airing on Saturday, June 17, will feature two nonbinary characters and a discussion about pronoun usage. The show, which first aired in January 2022, serves as a prequel to the series We Bare Bears.
Addressing someone using their pronouns and name shows that you RESPECT them as their authentic self! 💖 We celebrate the journey of our trans and gender-non-conforming friends on this #TransgenderDayofVisibility!— Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) March 30, 2023
🎨: steeeeevn/IG
#CartoonNetwork #TransDayOfVisibility pic.twitter.com/fMcEBQtrGr
Cartoon Network celebrates "trans and gender-non-conforming" people
In a tweet on Transgender Day of Visibility, Cartoon Network emphasised the importance of using proper pronouns and names to show respect for individuals as their authentic selves. The network expressed support for the transgender and gender-nonconforming community, celebrating their journeys.
"Addressing someone using their pronouns and name shows that you RESPECT them as their authentic self! We celebrate the journey of our trans and gender-non-conforming friends," the tweet read.
Heated response to Cartoon Network's move
While some individuals expressed their discontent on social media, criticising Cartoon Network's decision, others saw no cause for outrage.
One wrote, "Not the first time Cartoon Network has done this, not the last. They are 100% coming for your kids." One other wrote, "I am not that old but I am old enough to remember when Cartoon Network brought joy to all without pushing an agenda."
One person sarcastically commented, "Imagine seeing a cardboard box and a parrot going by they/them pronouns and crying about it."
Netflix earlier cancelled a 'woke' animated show
This is not the first instance of nonbinary and transgender representation in children's TV triggering debate. In March, Netflix quietly cancelled a so-called 'woke' animated kids' show called Ridley Jones, which featured a bison character coming out as nonbinary to their grandmother. The show faced criticism online following an episode that centered around the character's nonbinary identity.
The inclusion of nonbinary characters in children's programming continues to be a topic of heated discussions on social media and elsewhere.
