Will Smith gets featured at Golden Globes 2023. Thanks to Eddie Murphy
As he received the Cecil B DeMille award for lifetime achievement, Eddie Murphy had a piece of advice for young actors to achieve success and one that involved not mentioning Will Smith's wife's name.
Will Smith may not have attended the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night, but the actor did find a mention all thanks to comedian-actor Eddie Murphy. Murphy walked up on stage to receive the Cecil B DeMille award for lifetime achievement. During his acceptance speech, Murphy talkedabout his four decade long career and thanked a few people who helped and supported him along the way.
Murphy also had a piece of advice for young actors to achieve success and one that involved not mentioning Will Smith's wife's name. Murphy took a direct dig at Will Smith's infamous slap incident at Oscars 2022 which had created headlines.
"There is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity, and peace of mind," he said. "There's three things: Pay your taxes, mind your business, and keep Will Smith's wife's name out of your f****** mouth," Murphy said before the audience erupted into laughter and the comedian walked out of stage with his Golden Globe trophy in hand.
🎉 The biggest round of applause for Eddie Murphy, this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient! Your decades of unbeatable comedy and incredible performances deserve to be acknowledged and celebrated! 🎉 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IWiU6LEmmf— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
For the uninitiated, Will Smith had stormed onto the Oscar stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian had made a joke on Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head. Pinkett Smith has been battling alopecia for years and has been open about her diagnosis. Smith was subsequently banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years. Golden Globe Awards 2023: Check Full List of Winners
On Tuesday night, as Murphy went up on stage to accept his award, his speech was mostly spoken in calm manner. Murphy did raise his voice while giving the final piece of advice, copying Will Smith's on-stage angry emotion when he slapped comedian Chris Rock.
Murphy's speech went viral on no time and one user commented, "Eddie Murphy would be the only person to make a Will Smith joke that was actually funny." Golden Globe Awards 2023: Best and worst moments
Eddie Murphy would be the only person to make a Will Smith joke that was actually funny LOL #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Qdaeod8a4M— Sylvia (@SylviaObell) January 11, 2023
I know the Golden Globes went out of their way to make sure a Black person got this lifetime achievement award but Eddie Murphy is beyond deserving for this. He really changed the game and inspired a lot of the folk generating revenue for Hollywood. So deserved.— Black Adam (@Carnegro) January 11, 2023