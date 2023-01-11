Will Smith gets featured at Golden Globes 2023. Thanks to Eddie Murphy

Will Smith may not have attended the Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday night, but the actor did find a mention all thanks to comedian-actor Eddie Murphy. Murphy walked up on stage to receive the Cecil B DeMille award for lifetime achievement. During his acceptance speech, Murphy talkedabout his four decade long career and thanked a few people who helped and supported him along the way.



Murphy also had a piece of advice for young actors to achieve success and one that involved not mentioning Will Smith's wife's name. Murphy took a direct dig at Will Smith's infamous slap incident at Oscars 2022 which had created headlines.



"There is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity, and peace of mind," he said. "There's three things: Pay your taxes, mind your business, and keep Will Smith's wife's name out of your f****** mouth," Murphy said before the audience erupted into laughter and the comedian walked out of stage with his Golden Globe trophy in hand.