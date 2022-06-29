Will Elizabeth Olsen appear in a standalone Scarlet Witch movie? Here's what she has to say

Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff or Scarlet Witch seemingly died towards the end of Sam Raimi's 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'. She emerged as the main villain of 'Multiverse of Madness' and at one point threatened the existence of the multiverse itself.

But the combined forces of Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wong (Benedict Wong), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) defeated her, and in the end, realising what she had done, she sacrificed herself.

However, this is the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after all, and unless they show you the corpse, the character may well be alive somehow. Even if there is a corpse, there are now potentially an infinite number of versions of the same character in other universes.

So if she is alive, will we see a standalone movie based on her?

While speaking on the talk show 'Good Morning America', she said, "I would love to be a part of both of those." She lamented, "No one tells me anything, and I'm not even hiding a secret because I'm bad at that. I know nothing about my future."

She might not know about her future in MCU, but higher-ups at Marvel Studios, especially chief Kevin Feige, certainly do. He has a habit of plotting MCU stories years in advance. If Wanda is alive, we will surely see her again in future projects. She is too interesting a character for Marvel to kill off that easily.

Starting out as a radicalised young woman, Wanda has had quite a development over the years. She is arguably the most powerful being in MCU right now and almost took on the Mad Titan Thanos on her own in 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Her performance, right from her debut in 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' has been praised widely. But it was the TV series 'WandaVision', the first from Marvel Studios on Disney+, that allowed her to shine and show off her acting chops.