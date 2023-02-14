Who was Austin Majors? NYPD Blue child actor who died at a homeless shelter in LA, what caused his death?

Former child actor of NYPD Blue, Austin Majors died at the age of 27 in Los Angeles. The child was best known for his role in an American police procedural TV series, NYPD Blue, which explores the struggles of the fictional 15th Precinct detective squad. Austin’s death was confirmed by LA County Medical Examiner-Coroner. According to a report by Variety, Austin was living at a downtown Los Angeles facility for homeless individuals and appeared in the L.A. Daily News last week when L.A. mayor Karen Bass toured the facility.

The cause of the child actor is still under investigation, as per medical examiner records.

Austin’s family said in a statement to TMZ, 'Austin was a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School."

Who was Austin Majors?

Austin was a child actor who acted in a popular 90s American TV series, NYPD Blue. He studied cinema at the University of Southern California in the School of Cinematic Arts, majoring in Film and Television Production with a minor in Music Industry. Austin was a brother of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and have a younger sister, Kali Majors.

His sister Kali remembered him, writing on Facebook, "My big brother, Austin, is gone. He died last night. It’s so surreal to me still. He was only 27 with so much life left to live."

Austin was also an avid outdoorsman and was a junior assistant Scoutmaster in Boy Scouts. He earned scouting’s highest rank, obtaining the honour of Eagle Scout at the age of fourteen. He liked helping others and was involved in charitable causes like Kids with a Cause, the Ronald McDonald House, and the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Centre.

Austin received the Young Artists Award for Best Performance in a TV series in 2002 for his compelling work in NYPD Blue. He was also nominated for Best Performance in a Voice-Over Role for his work on Treasure Planet show.

He also worked in shows like ER and a two-episode arc on the Hercules mini-series as the voice of Hyllus in 2005. His last appearance was on How I Met Your Mother in 2009.

What caused Austin Majors’ death?