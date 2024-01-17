White Lotus season 3 casts Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger and others

The White Lotus season 3 has added five more actors to its cast. The additional list includes Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Aimee Lou Wood.

They join previously announced new cast members Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, and Tayme Thapthimthong as well as Miloš Biković, Christian Friedel, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, and Shalini Peiris.

Also, The Gilded Age star Carrie Coon will join the third season of the hit HBO series. Natasha Rothwell will return to the show in a reprisal of her role from season 1.

The show is set to begin production in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok, Thailand, in February.

Makers have currently kept details of the plot under wraps. The only thing we know is that it will follow a new group of guests at a White Lotus resort property.