When Arnold Schwarzenegger almost died after surgery mishap: I was really freaking out

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the iconic action star and former governor of California, recently shared a candid account of a life-threatening incident during his third open-heart surgery. In a YouTube video, Schwarzenegger discussed the unexpected complications that arose during the procedure and his subsequent recovery.

Schwarzenegger underwent his third open-heart surgery, just prior to filming Terminator: Dark Fate in 2019. However, the routine valve replacement surgery took an unexpected turn. Following the surgery, the actor woke up in the hospital to the grim news that a mistake had occurred during the procedure. The surgical team had inadvertently punctured the heart wall, necessitating an emergency intervention to save his life.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was "freaking out"

In his own words, the actor described the shock and distress he experienced upon learning of the surgical mishap. He stated, "I woke up, and all of a sudden, the doctors were in front of me saying, 'I'm so sorry, but it was unlike what we planned.' They made a mistake and poked through the heart wall, and had to open me up very quickly to save [my] life. I was really freaking out."

The surgical error led to a challenging and humbling recovery process for Schwarzenegger. He documented his progress in a video, showing himself initially using a walker and gradually transitioning to walking on his own while holding a railing.

The actor emphasised the need to maintain a positive attitude during recovery. He explained that following his doctor's advice, he began with small steps to regain mobility, focusing on lung exercises to prevent complications like pneumonia. Three months later, he was back on set, filming Dark Fate.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is committed to leading a healthy and happy life

Despite the health challenges he has faced, Schwarzenegger remains committed to an active and fulfilling life. He explained in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, "I still work out every day, I ride my bike every day, and I make movies. I love everything that I do. There's no retiring. I'm still on this side of the grass, so I'm happy. My plan is to live forever — and so far, so good."

