What a surprise! Anya Taylor-Joy joins Zendaya, Chalamet at Dune 2 premiere

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two cast couldn’t get more star-studded than it already is! At the London premiere of the much-awaited film, fans got a pleasant surprise as Anya Taylor-Joy joined the regulars like Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya.

Anya Taylor-Joy confirms rumours

It was being rumoured initially that Anya will play a surprise role in the upcoming film. Her attendance at the London premiere confirmed all those rumours. Anya posed on the sand duned red carpet in Leicester Square with her fashion-forward cast mates.

In an interview which streamed live on Warner Bros.’ TikTok, Anya Taylor-Joy confirmed her involvement in Dune 2. She said, “This is a dream come true,” when host Yinka Bokinni asked what it felt like to join the franchise. “The books are incredible, but with this cast and with Denis, it doesn’t get any better than that.”

Anya also offered to talk about the film and described it as “one of the best movies I’ve ever seen in my entire life. Genuinely, Denis has killed it.”

Dune: Part Two includes an interesting cast lineup of Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub and Christopher Walken. Returning from the first installment are Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem.

Dune: Part Two London premiere was a hit

The London premiere of Dune: Part Two was crazy as fans lined up in advance of the screening in hopes to catch a glimpse of Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. Zendaya stunned in two Mugler looks – first she strutted onto the red carpet in the silver robot from the Mugler archive (FW 1995-1996) before changing into a contemporary piece from the fashion house.