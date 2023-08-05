WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes to continue indefinitely as AMPTP negotiations stall

As the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike enters its hundredth day, hopes for a resolution were momentarily lifted when the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) agreed to negotiate. However, the talks have failed to yield a breakthrough, leaving the strike to persist indefinitely. The strike has been met with solidarity from the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), as both unions fight for improved wages and working conditions in the entertainment industry. Despite some willingness to discuss certain issues, the AMPTP's refusal to address critical concerns raised by the writers has cast doubt on the immediate end of the strikes.

AMPTP's disappointing move

The AMPTP's decision to agree to negotiations came as a surprise to many, given earlier statements suggesting a wait-and-see approach. Producers appeared willing to wait for the WGA to weaken before considering a deal, which drew widespread criticism online. However, recent developments indicate growing concern among producers, potentially signaling progress for the writers and actors' unions.

Issues at the negotiating table

According to the WGA's statement, while the AMPTP expressed a willingness to discuss artificial intelligence (AI) and offer increased minimums for certain writer-specific TV projects, they refused to engage on crucial topics such as writers' rooms and success-based residuals. The WGA has been advocating for these provisions to secure better opportunities for emerging writers and ensure financial stability for its members.

WGA full statement

Dear Members,

Ellen Stutzman and Tony Segall met with Carol Lombardini and AMPTP staff this afternoon for what Carol stated was a confidential sidebar to discuss resuming negotiations for a new MBA. Topics included—at the AMPTP’s insistence—press blackouts. Also discussed was a potential negotiation protocol and a preview of the issues each side intends to bring back to the table upon resumption.

As of now, there is no agreement on these items, because the AMPTP said they needed to consult with their member studios before moving forward.

Our intention after the confidential meeting was to send a simple email to you all letting you know we would get back to you when there was more specific information about resuming negotiations.

However, before the negotiating committee even had a chance to meet, our communications department began hearing from the trades asking for comments on studio-leaked rumors of the contents of the confidential meeting. This is after the AMPTP spent much of the meeting emphasizing the need for a press blackout.

Since the studios are leaking to the press we need to let you know what was said in the meeting.

First, Carol informed us that the DGA deal would be the deal on any pattern issues.

She stated they were willing to increase their offer on a few writer-specific TV minimums – and willing to talk about AI – but that they were not willing to engage on the preservation of the writers’ room, or success-based residuals. She did not indicate willingness to address screenwriter issues, Appendix A issues, and many of the other proposals that remain on our list.

On behalf of the Guild, Ellen reiterated the expectation that all the fundamental issues over which writers have been striking these past three months would be addressed in this new contract, and that no segment of the membership would be left behind.

Ellen made clear that, in addition to a comprehensive response from the AMPTP on our proposals in all work areas, we will need to address issues arising from the strike, including a health care benefit extension and additional plan funding, reinstatement of striking writers, and arbitration of disputes arising during the strike. We will also seek the right for individual WGA members to honor other unions’ picket lines as they have honored ours during this strike.

Carol’s response – something she repeated three times during the meeting – echoes what was written in the AMPTP press statement yesterday: “People just want to get back to work.”

We agree, with the caveat that those conditions that have made writers’ jobs increasingly untenable must first be addressed.

Your committee remains willing to engage with the companies and resume negotiations in good faith to make a fair deal for all writers, even with this early confirmation that the AMPTP playbook continues. But rest assured, this committee does not intend to leave anyone behind, or make merely an incremental deal to conclude this strike.

In solidarity,

WGA Negotiating Committee

SAG-AFTRA's similar struggles

SAG-AFTRA's solidarity with the WGA is evident in their decision to join the picket lines. The actors' guild is also fighting for improved treatment and payment, mirroring the writers' demands for better working conditions in the industry. Both unions recognize the need to stand strong together to achieve their shared objectives.

Looking ahead

Despite the initial willingness from the AMPTP to negotiate, a resolution is still distant. The writers and actors are adamant about securing a fair deal that addresses all their fundamental concerns. With no agreement reached during the recent talks, the strike will persist, with the unions showing unwavering determination to continue until their demands are met.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE