Watch: Zack Snyder's zombies take over Las Vegas in 'Army of the Dead' teaser

Zack Snyder’s dead army is finally here!

Teaser of ‘Army of the Dead’ came out last night and fans can’t contain their excitement at how good the movie looks. The first look into the film has been winning a lot of appreciation on the social media.

The teaser opens with the film’s large scale action scenes that set the mood for a high octane movie. Set in post-apocalyptic Las Vegas, the film’s teaser showed the undead staging a heist at a casino.

‘Army of the Dead’ features Dave Bautista and Ella Purnell in lead. The film also stars Theo Rossi, Tig Notaro, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Matthias Schweighöfer, and Ana de la Reguera. There is also an Indian connection to the film as Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi is a part of the Zack Snyder army.

Watch the teaser here:

Earlier this year, Zack Snyder told Entertainment Weekly, “It is a full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie, so it’s genre-on-genre in a great way,”.

‘Army of the Dead’ will release on Netflix on May 21, 2021.

For those waiting on Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the film is scheduled to release on March 18.