Watch trailer: Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham are at it again in 'Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre'

Poster of Jason Statham film. Photograph:( Twitter )
Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie collaborate on this fun and action-packed rollercoaster.
If there’s Statham, it has to be awesome! If there’s Ritchie, it has to be crazy!
The much celebrated actor-director duo collaborate for their fifth round in ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre’, and if the film’s trailer is anything to go by, we have quite an adventurous ride to look forward to.
With a stellar star cast that not only features Jason Statham but also includes the likes of Hartnett, Hugh Grant, and Aubrey Plaza, this seems like a must watch.
The Guy Ritchie directorial tells the story of a “tough as nails” superspy who is forced to work with an A-List Hollywood heartthrob to save the world.
Watch the trailer here:
The movie ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre’ will release in India on January 21, 2022.
