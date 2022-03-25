Watch 'Roar' trailer: Nicole Kidman and others star in upcoming anthology series

In a new trailer released for upcoming anthology series ‘Roar’, Nicole Kidman can be seen eating photos, Issa Rae doesn’t exist in front of men, Betty Gilpin is a trophy wife and Alison Brie is a ghost.

The Apple TV+ show is an anthology series of darkly comic feminist fables based on the book of short stories by Cecila Ahern. Spanning genres from magical realism to psychological horror, these eight stand-alone stories feature ordinary women in some pretty extraordinary circumstances.

The trailer also features stars Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart and Kara Hayward who go through their own unreal conundrums in the trailer.

Watch the trailer:

‘Roar’ also features Nick Kroll, Judy Davis, Alfred Molina, Jake Johnson, Jason Mantzoukas, Chris Lowell, Ego Nwodim, Griffin Matthews, Peter Facinelli, Simon Baker, Hugh Dancy, Jillian Bell, Bernard White, Justin Kirk and more.

The series hails from Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive, who serve as executive producers and co-showrunners.

Nicole Kidman executive produces alongside Per Saari and their Blossom Films. Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss executive produce on behalf of Made Up Stories. Ahern executive produces through Greenlight Go and Theresa Park executive produces for her Per Capita Productions. Roar is produced for Apple by Endeavour Content.