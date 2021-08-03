Watch 'Money Heist' season five trailer as the show comes to an end

The trailer for Netflix’s ‘Money Heist’ season five is finally here!

The English-language trailer for the fifth and final season of the Spanish-language series ‘La Casa De Papel’ dropped today with the final season be ready for release in two volumes. The first part will launch on September 3 and the second on December 3.

In the trailer, the character Tokyo is heard saying, “100 hours have felt like 100 years” as she explains her current state of mind while The Professor reveals that the stormwater tank has been discovered and Colonel Tamayo readies his army to enter the Bank of Spain.

Here’s the official synopsis of season five: “The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.”

Watch Money Heist trailer here:

Netflix’s show cast includes Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Peric, Najwa Nimri, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, Fernando Soto, Jose Manuel Poga and Mario de la Rosa.