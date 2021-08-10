Watch: Michael Keaton starrer twin tower tragedy drama trailer out

Netflix released the trailer for its upcoming drama ‘Worth’ starring Michael Keaton.

Directed by Sara Colangelo, the film is based on true events. It is adapted from the memoir ‘What I Life Worth’ by Kenneth Feinberg and is slated to release on September 3.

The story is about the 2001 attacks on the World Trade Centre and events following that as Congress appoints attorney and renowned mediator Kenneth Feinberg (Keaton) to lead the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.

Assigned with allocating financial resources to the victims of the tragedy, Feinberg and his firm’s head of operations, Camille Biros (Amy Ryan), face the impossible task of determining the worth of a life, to help the families who had suffered incalculable losses. When Feinberg locks horns with Charles Wolf (Stanley Tucci), a community organizer mourning the death of his wife, his initial cynicism turns to compassion as he begins to learn the true human costs of the tragedy.

Watch Worth trailer here:

‘Worth’ stars Tate Donovan, Shunori Ramanathan, Talia Balsam, Laura Benanti, Marc Maron, Ato Blankson-Wood, Chris Tardio, Carolyn Mignini and Victor Slezak.

Worth had its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance film festival.