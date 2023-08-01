WATCH: Loki season 2 trailer brings in Ke Huy Quan into the multiverse

Amid all the mischief and fun, there’s more mischief and fun for MCU fans as Loki Season 2 trailer dropped and teased us with new characters. The much-anticipated second season of the Disney+ series, Loki, has Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief bringing with him everything that is extra.

What to expect from Loki Season 2:

Tom Hiddleston is not alone though as Owen Wilson’s Mobius gives him equal company as they try to handle the mess created by Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie—one of Loki's many multiversal variants. Also, joining them in season 2 is Ke Huy Quan, the Oscar-winning star of Everything Everywhere All at Once, who will star as Time Variance Authority archivist.

In the new trailer, Jonathan Majors returns as Victor Timely—the variant of He Who Remains who appeared in a post-credits sting at the tail end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

In Loki season 2, viewers will get to watch Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, and Eugene Cordero as Casey/Hunter K-5E.

Watch the Loki Season 2 trailer here:

Loki Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ on October 6, 2023.

