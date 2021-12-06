Watch: 'Harry Potter' anniversary special teaser out

A first look teaser for HBO Max’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts aired following Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses on TBS and Cartoon Network.

The teaser features appearances from Robbie Coltrane, Matthew Lewis, and Mark Williams.

The special is planned for January 1 and will celebrate 20 years since the release of the franchise's first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone with feature interviews and cast conversations.

Coltrane, Lewis, and Williams will be joined by franchise film stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, as well as Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Evanna Lynch, and Matthew Lewis, among others.

Watch the teaser here:

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London.