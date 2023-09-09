Watch | Sylvester Stallone and Pope Francis go toe-to-toe in boxing
Sylvester Stallone, a Hollywood action star, visited the Vatican City with his family and met Pope Francis. In a playful moment, Stallone and the Pope pretended to box, which surprised and delighted those present.
One of Hollywood's biggest-ever action stars Sylvester Stallone found himself in an unexpected sparring match during his recent visit to the Vatican City. The Hollywood star, accompanied by his wife Jennifer Flavin and their three adult daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet, as well as his brother Frank, paid a visit to the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City, where he had the unique opportunity to meet Pope Francis. And yes, his opponent in this mock competition was none other than the supreme pontiff himself.
Pope Francis meets with American actor Sylvester Stallone and his family at a private audience in the Vatican. pic.twitter.com/f9tLUScwfj— Vatican News (@VaticanNews) September 8, 2023
You can watch the video of the encounter above.
With a lighthearted jest, Stallone exclaimed, "Ready? We box," before raising his fists in a manner reminiscent of a seasoned prizefighter. To the surprise and delight of those present, Pope Francis, donned in his traditional white robe and skullcap, gamely reciprocated by mimicking a boxing stance.
