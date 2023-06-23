WATCH | Queen unveils electrifying alternative version of 'We Will Rock You'

Queen's "We Will Rock You" is undoubtedly one of the most recognisable songs in rock music history. Originally released in 1977 as part of their album News of the World, the song's stomping rhythm and memorable chants have become an anthem that resonates with audiences worldwide. Now, Queen has treated fans to a remarkable surprise. They have unveiled an alternative live version of their iconic anthem, "We Will Rock You," featuring the extraordinary vocals of the late Freddie Mercury. This rendition is as electrifying as the version we know and love. The alternative live version provides a fresh perspective on this timeless classic, allowing fans to experience the magic all over again.

The caption (as per Daily Express) said, "Played live on 1977’s News Of The World tour, and rapidly earning its enduring status as a must-play setlist highlight (usually followed by We Are The Champions), We Will Rock You has shed its skin countless times. Now, rare archive footage reveals how the band reimagined We Will Rock You through the eras, toying with tempo, instrumentation and many other variables. Opening with the famous show at Budapest’s Népstadion on 27 July 1986, we watch the performance that cleaves closest to the studio original, with Roger Taylor driving the iconic rhythm at a leisurely pace on his floor toms and snare. But a speedier version of We Will Rock You always existed in parallel, and the song becomes a very different beast at a 1977 show in Houston, as Brian attacks his Red Special guitar with an almost punky aggression while a leather-jacketed Freddie shoots his vocal from the lip. The song flexes its muscles once again at Queen’s fabled 1982 show at the Milton Keynes Bowl, while the band’s four-way vocal harmonies seemed more prominent than ever when they chose We Will Rock You as the opener at Montreal’s Forum in November 1981.”

And here's the original (in the unlikely case you forgot):

How "We Will Rock You" became one of Queen's biggest hits

Written by lead guitarist Sir Brian May, the song has since become one of Queen's most iconic and enduring hits. The song's simplicity and raw energy are its defining features. The chorus, consisting of the repeated phrase "We will, we will rock you," is a universal chant that has been embraced by audiences around the world. Its sing-along nature makes it a favourite at sporting events, concerts, and other gatherings, where crowds enthusiastically join in, creating a sense of unity and excitement. It has become a song of self-expression, encouraging people to break free from societal norms and embrace their inner rock spirit.

Bohemian Rhapsody

2018's Bohemian Rhapsody was a biographical film about Queen and Mercury. Directed by Bryan Singer and released in 2018, the film takes audiences on a journey through the rise to fame of one of the greatest rock bands in history. It chronicles the life of Mercury, played by Rami Malek, from his early days as an aspiring musician to his iconic performance at Live Aid in 1985. It explores Mercury's personal struggles, his exploration of his identity and sexuality, and his artistic vision that propelled Queen to unprecedented success. It proved to be a huge success.