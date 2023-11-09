WATCH | Pixar's Inside Out 2 trailer: Anxiety enters the emotional fray

Pixar aficionados, brace yourselves for the highly anticipated sequel to the 2015 animated gem, Inside Out. The freshly dropped trailer for Inside Out 2 not only takes us back into the intricate world of emotions but introduces a new character—Anxiety.

For those who fondly remember the original, Inside Out was a poignant exploration of 11-year-old Riley's emotional landscape, personifying her feelings as distinct characters led by Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Fear, and Anger. The sequel builds on this emotional framework, welcoming Anxiety into the fold with its frazzled, orange presence.

The first film resonated with audiences and critics alike, earning acclaim for its inventive concept and heartwarming narrative. The 2016 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature further solidified its status as a cinematic triumph. Now, with Inside Out 2, Pixar aims to continue this emotional journey.

Announced at Disney's D23 Expo in 2022, the sequel is under the direction of Kelsey Mann, with Meg LeFauve, co-writer of the original film, returning to pen the script. The creative continuity promises a seamless transition for fans who were captivated by the emotional rollercoaster of Riley's mind.

Also Read | Explained: How Disney is trying hard not to fail as Marvel magic wanes