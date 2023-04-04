Watch | New Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer reveals Indian Spider-Man!

A new trailer for the much-anticipated Marvel superhero movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is here! Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, the film uses a script penned by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. Shameik Moore returns to lend his voice to Miles Morales, an Afro-Latino version of Spider-Man at the centre of the franchise. Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac also star. The new trailer has Miles facing a daunting task when his closest friend and romantic interest Gwen Stacy unexpectedly invites him to join a mission to save all the Spider-People from an enigmatic new foe who poses a grave danger to their multiverse.

Undaunted, Miles accepts the challenge and embarks on a journey through the Multiverse alongside Gwen, where they encounter the Spider-Force, a group of Spider-People who safeguard the multiverse under the leadership of Miguel O'Hara. However, as they grapple with the imminent threat, Miles becomes increasingly conflicted with the Spider-Force and Gwen over the best course of action.

The trailer, which you can watch above, also reveals Karan Soni's Pavitr Prabhakar, the Indian Spider-Man who is also a member of the Spider-Force. Soni is otherwise best known for playing the role of Dopinder in Deadpool movies.

The first film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is now considered one of the best superhero movies ever made. The visuals were absolutely breathtaking, with every single frame appearing to have been meticulously crafted by hand. Each scene, regardless of whether it was filled with thrilling action or somber moments, boasted unique touches that contributed to an unparalleled visual experience. The action sequences in particular were exceptional, standing out as some of the finest ever created, whether in animation or live-action. Furthermore, the film's storyline was both amusing and touching, managing to be both poignant and faithful to the classic Spider-Man narrative.

The official synopsis reads, "Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases on June 2.

