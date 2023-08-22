WATCH | Behind the scenes of Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just Ken' performance in Barbie

Atlantic Records has unveiled a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the hit rendition of "I'm Just Ken," performed by Ryan Gosling and his fellow cast members from the movie Barbie. This video offers an intimate look into the making of the song, showcasing Gosling's rehearsals, director Greta Gerwig's vision, executive producer Mark Ronson's creative input, and the collaboration Atlantic Records has released a behind-the-scenes video offering insight into the creation of the song "I'm Just Ken," performed by Ryan Gosling and the cast of the movie "Barbie." The video showcases rehearsals, director Greta Gerwig's vision, input from executive producer Mark Ronson, and collaboration with co-writer/co-producer Andrew Wyatt. The song explores the emotional struggles of Ken, Barbie's less iconic partner, portrayed by Gosling in the film. Ken's feelings of being overshadowed in his relationship with Barbie form the core theme of the song. The movie "Barbie" follows Barbie'swith the song's co-writer/co-producer Andrew Wyatt. With scenes ranging from recording studio sessions to on-set production, the video provides an interesting glimpse into the magic behind Barbie The Album and the blockbuster film. You can see the video below.

What is "I'm Just Ken" about?

I'm Just Ken" is a poignant musical expression that delves into the complex emotions of iconic Barbie's, um, less iconic partner, Ken. Portrayed by Gosling in the movie, Ken grapples with the challenge of being perceived as "always number two" in his relationship with Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, and this is basically what the song is about. The song's heartfelt lyrics mirror Ken's struggle to find his place and identity beside Barbie's glamorous and charismatic presence.

Barbie, a journey of self-discovery

In the movie, Barbie embarks on a transformative journey into the real world, uncovering minor flaws in her seemingly perfect existence. Accompanied by her loyal companion Ken and their owner Sasha, Barbie navigates through societal pressures and beauty norms, igniting a profound shift in the social fabric of Barbieland.

