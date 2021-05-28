Watch: ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot teaser trailer released by HBO Max

Mark your calendars as ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot is set to release on July 8 on HBO Max.

The teaser trailer just came and announced that it’s going to be badder and more interesting than ever. It is described as an “extension of the pop culture classic [that] takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark. Gossip Girl explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”

Here’s your first look:

The Gossip Girl reboot has Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, as showrunner, with original showrunners Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage on board as executive producers.

Gossip Girl reboot will feature Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith. And Kirsten Bell will reprise her role as narrator.

The original Gossip Girl debuted in 2007 on The CW and ran for six seasons.